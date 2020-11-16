Meek Mill Banned From North Philly Hood by Poundside Pop After Calling For Peace

Meek Mill gets banned from his North Philly hood by Poundside Pop after asking local rappers to make peace.

Violence is once again becoming more of a norm in the rap game, and some entertainers are trying their best to try and quell the brewing unrest. Meek Mill joined others like T.I., who called for violence to be stamped out in the genre. Yesterday, November 15, using social media site Twitter, Meek Mill issued a plea for the violence to stop. However, his reward for calling for peace was being banned from North Philly.

He said: “I’ll get all the main big artist in philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs …I hear about ….got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing,” said Meek.

He added: “And that’s just a idea but I’ll push thru with my city if y’all make it thing! It’s like 5 clicks that’s talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing! And when I say bodies I mean friends or family you lost!”

His ban came from Philadelphia rapper Poundside Pop who responded to him on Twitter saying: “ITS TIME FOR YOU TO PICK A SIDE….. IS YOU ZOO OR NOT N***A????”

However, it seems he was banned because of what Pounside Pop believes is his hypocrisy on the matter of violence. In a series of replies to Meek Mill, Poundside displayed several screenshots of Meek Mill’s original take on rap violence, which indicated that he once called on rappers to choose sides and seemed to be an advocate for violence in the game.

Within recent times, King Von and Mo3 were shot and killed, so it seems natural that rappers would call for peace, but like T.I, Meek’s words were met with sarcasm and further threats of violence. The rapper, who is from South Philidelphia, seems to have fuelled a further divide in his call for peace.

