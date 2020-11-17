50 Cent Breaks Down Why He Called Out T.I. Over Insensitive King Von Statement

50 Cent is calling out T.I for comments made regarding beefing in Atlanta, which many have believed to be directed at King Von’s death last week. Many are of the view that the comments are insensitive and lack empathy for the family grieving at this time.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent says, “he just made a mistake. There’s nothing wrong in the statement he made about Atlanta being positive and producing and supportive of other people but, in the climate where things are happening- they just lost a loved one. They don’t care about none of what you’re talking.”

T.I’s original comments made on his page were speaking about beef in Atlanta, where he said “Atlanta is a beautiful progressive city filled with black excellence. We uplift each other & win together. Stop coming here to kill each other. That shit is played out. Handle YOUR beefs in YOUR city. Thx in advance.”

However 50 Cent says “when you say ‘don’t bring your beef to Atlanta,’ it’ like, you don’t usually schedule where it’s going to happen. You run into each other and things spin out of control. That’s what you witnessed with the King Von situation. It just went further than they anticipated. It would be a whole different scenario if he survived that situation. It would have probably been a strong focus on his work, with people watching to what’s next.”

King Von was killed on November 6th outside of an Atlanta nightclub following an altercation with rapper Quando Rondo and his crew.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent says the sister of the dead rapper encouraged him to speak up and check T.I. for his comments. “You see that and you go, ‘damn, you ain’t supposed to be saying nothing, you supposed to be on quiet time.’ They got a loss. Don’t say all that, ‘don’t bring that to Atlanta’.” 50 Cent rebuffed T.I’s claim that his comments had nothing to do with King Von as he questioned the timing of the post coinciding with the facts surrounding the death of the rapper.

Although T.I has clarified that his comments are not directed to the situation leading to King Von’s death, 50 Cent says, “we know what that was. Of course, you didn’t put [his] name in it because you want to backpedal out of it because you realized that wasn’t the right thing to say. I’m not the fun police. I’m just saying, the timing is bad for you to say that.”