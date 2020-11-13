New Music Friday: Davido, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz Drop Albums Today

It’s new music Friday, and we have new album drops from Lil Uzi and Future, 2 Chainz, and Davido.

Future and Lil Uzi Vert have finally released their long-anticipated joint album Pluto x Baby Pluto. The 16-track album that arrived on digital platforms today features songs like “Plastic,” “Bankroll,” and “That’s It.” The duo released the official music video for the latter on Thursday shortly before the album dropped, and it’s already nearing half a million views. The video was directed by Hype Williams, who was also the director behind the trailer the rapper’s teased for the project earlier this year.

Pluto and Baby Pluto previously released two singles, “Patek” and “Over Your Head,” neither of which made it onto the album. They have each earned a No. 1 album already this year, with Uzi’s Eternal Atake debuting in the coveted spot in March and being certified Platinum and Future’s High Off Life earning the rapper his seventh consecutive No. 1 album and also being certified Platinum.

2 Chainz also dropped off his new album So Help Me God today, and it has some noteworthy features. The 15-track project boasts guest appearances by Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Boy Never Broke Again, and more. Also included in the tracklist is the previously released “Quarantine Thick” with rapper Mulatto. 2 Chainz enlisted a wide range of talented and awarded producers for the project as well. Namely, Mike WiLL Made-It, TM88, Boi-1da, David Banner, Cool & Dre, and more.

The Atlanta rapper recently spoke about the album on Hot 97, calling it a “testimony about being truthful.” “I like to call it a light during a dark time, meaning that it’s still a time capsule of what’s going on in 2020,” said 2 Chainz. “But it’s not the dark side of 2020. I wanted to have something cool, something fun that could still be looked at that we know this came out in 2020. It’s very relevant.” So Help Me God is the follow-up to 2019’s Rap or Go to the League and marks 2 Chainz’s last album for Def Jam as he is about to become an independent artist.

Davido’s new album A Better Time was released today as well. The Afropop artist revealed the star-studded tracklist earlier this week in anticipation of the release. The 17-track album features appearances by Nas, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, with production credits for Hit-Boy and more.

Davido is dedicating the project to Africa following a global public outcry for justice for the police brutality and corruption that has been plaguing the continent. “One thing about Africans—rich or poor, happy or sad, is that no matter what the situation going on in your country, you always find a reason to smile and just be happy,” said Davido. “We [African people] always like to celebrate and A Better Time is that outlet to be free, be happy and hopeful for a better future.”

The project was executive produced by Davido and his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke. On the album title, Davido told Rolling Stone, “My sophomore album was called A Good Time, so, obviously, A Better Time, it’s a better album.” Davido’s new album is currently available on all digital platforms.