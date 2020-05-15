Future Says “High Off Life” Album Went Gold In 30 Minutes, Stream It

The same week that Future’s eighth baby momma is confirmed, the rapper releases his eighth studio album High Off Life.

Future just dropped off his new album after less than a week’s notice. When fans love you like they do Future, you don’t need a lengthy album campaign or even a little prerelease social media promotion, you just drop a new album. Amidst all the controversy that surrounded him this week, Future announced that the arrival of his eighth studio album “Life Is Good” would be today, Friday, May 15. The title track which features Drake was released at the top of 2020. Future has already earned himself a multi-platinum hit from the album which also happens to have accumulated over 460 million views on YouTube thus far.

In a tweet this morning, Future told fans that the project went gold in 30 minutes after he released it. “Went gold in 30min. HIGH OFF LIFE,” he tweeted.

Went gold in 30min. HIGH OFF LIFE — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 15, 2020

In addition to Drake, Future’s new album released today (May 15), also features rappers like Travis Scott, Young Thug, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Future talked about the album in an interview with XXL last month when he initially announced that his hit song with Drake also served as the album title. “It’s about life and being good and just enjoying life,” the rapper told the publication. “So many tragedies and catastrophes and everything is going on in the world. And you want to enjoy life, as long as you have it. Waking up, breathing, well, you want to be able to soak it all up and be appreciative for every moment on this earth, every moment that you’re living.”

He continued, “This album right here defines me at a creative level,” he said of his latest project. “Going to the next level where you just going to the next level and always going outside the box, but still remaining true to my core fans and my core audience.”

Future took to social media earlier this week to announce that the new album would be titled “High Off Life” with a post whose caption said no more. The 21-track album is the follow-up to Future’s The WIZRD which topped the Billboard albums chart in 2019. Take a look at the album’s full tracklist and all its features.

Future High Off Life Tracklist:

1. Trapped In The Sun

2. Hitek Tek

3. Touch The Sky

4. Solitaires (feat. Travis Scott)

5. Ridin Strikers

6. One Of My

7. Posted With Demons

8. Hard To Choose One

9. Trillionaire (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

10. Harlem Shake’ (feat. Young Thug)

11. Up The River

12. Pray For A Key

13. Too Comfortable

14. All Bad (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

15. Outer Space Bih

16. Accepting My Flaws

17. Life Is Good (feat. Drake)

18. Last Name (feat. Lil Durk)

19. Tycoon

20. 100 Shooters (feat. Meek Mill and Doe Boy)

21. Life Is Good remix (feat. Drake, DaBaby and Lil Baby)