NBA YoungBoy Fans Says He Broke YouTube After Taking Top 3 Trending Spots

Fans are saying NBA YoungBoy broke YouTube.

When YoungBoy said ‘Never Broke Again’ he was not talking about YouTube. The rapper has allegedly incited an outage on the video sharing platform after he released his new mixtape Until I Return. Three of the tracks from the music project filled the top spots on YouTube’s trending list shortly after their debut.

DJ Akademiks was keen in pointing out YoungBoy’s position on Instagram. Alongside a screenshot of the rapper’s songs atop the list, the hip-hop commentator wrote, “Y’all tell me how #nbayoungboy got the #1 .. #2 … and #3 video trending ON YT from his new mixtape. Name another rapper who can do this lbs.” Fans reacted to the post praising YB’s latest project and agreeing that no one else could manage that feat.

Some were even claiming that NBA YoungBoy was responsible for YouTube being down yesterday. “Youngboy broke Youtube,” one fan wrote with the laughing emoji. Another commenter said, “Youngboy goated he shut down YouTube himself.” Of course that speculation is unsubstantiated but still a testament to his loyal army-like fans who have kept his crown for ‘King of YouTube’ neatly affixed.

NBA YoungBoy dropped his new mixtape Until I Return exclusively on YouTube for now before any other platforms. The rapper maintains that his loyalty to the platform can be attributed to the fact that it’s where he started, and his fans know they can find his music there. The full 11-track project can be heard in a thirty-minute and thirty-four-second audiovisual on YouTube now.

Previously NBA YoungBoy released Top, which was his third No. 1 album in less than a year. He plans to drop a new collaborative project with Rich The Kid soon as well. The rappers already premiered the music video for their joint track “Bankroll.”