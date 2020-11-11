NBA Youngboy Surprised Fans With New Album “Until I Return” His 4th This Year

NBA YoungBoy drops off a surprised new album titled, Until I Return.

Baton Rouge rap kingpin YoungBoy Never Broke Again makes it look so easy it’s almost unfair, as the rapper drops yet another project this year. This time the rapper offered it up much as a surprise, only letting fans in on the action hours before the drop last night. The latest mixtape, called Until I Return, is the follow up to Still Flexin, Still Steppin, and the album 38 Baby 2, which both received intense praise at the time of their releases.

YoungBoy released Top just two months ago, and it skyrocketed to the number 1 position on the Billboard Album charts, much like 38 Baby 2. He collaborated with Mike-Will Made It and Nicki Minaj for one of his most recent features titled “What That Speed Bout?!” Just two months before that he featured on “Need It” from the Migos.

Until I Return doesn’t feature any collaborations. That has not dammed the love the rapper has been getting from fans since it’s release some hours ago. One of the most streamed songs from the 11 track project is currently “Chopper City,” with over 800,000 views. “Toxic” follows closely with 700,000 and “Whitey Bulgar” with over 500,000 so far. He released the official music video for “Around” a day before dropping the project, and the visuals have already secured over 1M views.

NBA Youngboy and Rich The Kid teamed up to provide their joint project Nobody Safe on November 20. “Automatic,” the first video and song from that upcoming project, was released a few hours after Until I Return dropped.

On the matter of famous drops and things in the pipeline, the rapper is gearing up to welcome his 6th child with his on again off again girl, Iyanna Mayweather.