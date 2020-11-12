Boosie Badazz Explains Tense Interview With Mike Tyson

Boosie Badazz is speaking out on his Mike Tyson interview.

Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie appeared for an interview on Hotboxin with Mike Tyson, and he was hit with some hard questions about his view on the transgender community and his infamous comments regarding Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya. The interview got a lot of attention as the discussion appeared to get a bit heated at one point. It seems neither side would relent as they shared contrasting perspectives.

Boosie Badazz was pressed hard by Tyson, who even challenged the rapper’s own sexuality with some reverse psychology. When Mike Tyson asked, “I’m thinkin’ you may like homosexuals. If you’re straight then why do you offend people?” Boosie said he was “offended” that it was a child. The rapper spoke about the interview on a recent episode of Vlad TV, where he recalled that it was “weird” for him.

“It seemed like he was passionate about that situation,” the rapper said about Mike Tyson. “I’m telling him I don’t agree with it. But the interview was weird. It was weird. I even went to asking him questions and they took a lot of stuff out the interview.” According to Boosie, some of the footage that was left out of the final interview cut includes an impromptu interview with Tyson’s daughter, who is reportedly gay. “Basically, she was saying the things that she was passionate about, and I was saying the things that I was passionate about, and she couldn’t feel me, and I guess she was saying I couldn’t feel her,” the rapper said.

The interview reportedly happened back in March even though it only came out recently. DJ Vlad says he remembers the interview back in March and when Mike Tyson’s daughter said she wanted to fly to L.A. to confront him about his homophobic comments. She reportedly questioned his knowledge on the transgender community while he returned his own trivia questions about challenges the black community is facing. He said the interview with her ended because they didn’t “see eye to eye.”

It’s conceivable that the champion boxer was “passionate” about the topic because it hits close to home. However, all was well by the end, and as Boosie says, when the interview ended, Tyson seemed cool, and they even took photos together. Listen to the rapper discuss his sit-down with Mike Tyson.