Lil Wayne & His Boo Denise Bidot Back Together After Split Over Trump Support

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot may have decided to give their relationship another go after parting ways over politics.

After months of smiles, gushing on social media, and enough cute selfies to nauseate Tunechi’s daughter, Reginae Carter, it looked as though Lil Wayne and his model girlfriend had called it quits. Many wondered what had caused the break-up between the two who seemed so in love, and Lil Wayne to tweet the cryptic message, “I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”

It seems that the reason behind the split is one that divided America last week into red and blue patches on a map. Prior to voting day, the “Lollipop” rapper had a meeting with US President Donald Trump and endorsed the incumbent POTUS for a second term, writing, “Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.” Denise was reportedly shocked and disappointed by her boyfriend’s political leanings and confirmed the break-up by writing, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough” on Instagram.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. ?? pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

But perhaps political differences can indeed be overcome for the sake of romance. Now that Trump has seemingly been booted out of the White House, Denise has reactivated her Insta and is once again following Weezy, while she remains the only account in his following list.