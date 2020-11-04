Lil Wayne Shares Cryptic Tweet After GF Denise Bidot Dumped Him Over Trump Support

Lil Wayne and his girlfriend are speaking out amidst all the gossip that she broke up with him after he endorsed Trump.

Did Lil Wayne get dumped for being a Trump supporter? Rumors have been circulating that Lil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot have split. Amid Wayne’s public endorsement of presidential candidate Donald Trump, the rumor mill started spinning out of control with talk of Denise ending things with the Young Money rapper. Wayne recently met with Trump in the White House and shared a photo with him on Twitter endorsing his administration.

The move was rather controversial and caused other rappers like 50 Cent to denounce it. Fans have been weighing in with pure speculation about Lil Wayne and Denise’s romantic status since, especially after she unfollowed him on Instagram. Now it seems she may have just cleared the air.

The 34-year-old model took to Instagram stories to share an emotional sentiment with her nearly 800K followers before deactivating her account. “Sometimes love just isn’t enough,” Denise wrote. Her Instagram page was no longer available shortly afterward, and fans also noticed that some changes were made on Wayne’s page as well. Apparently, the rapper who currently has over 13 million followers has unfollowed everyone on the app.

Tunechi and Denise made their romance “Instagram official” this summer when they were all over each other all the time, posting numerous PDA-filled shots. The couple seemed inseparable for a while and always emphasized the amazing connection between them. Back in July, Denise shared a photo of her and the rapper kissing with the caption, “Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life.”

Fans also pointed out how in love Lil Wayne seemed to be as he doesn’t usually show that much public affection, especially on the ‘gram. “Stop sleepin on love,” the rapper captioned a photo of the model in bed this summer. He also tweeted the model’s initials and “Bidot-ism” at one point which was a huge indication of his infatuation at the time.

Lil Wayne has since shared a cryptic tweet that reads, “I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”

I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 4, 2020

While the couple hasn’t confirmed that they have, in fact, broken up, all signs point to that. Do you think Trump really came in between Lil Wayne and his lady love, or is there hope for this couple?