Ice Cube On defensive AGAIN As Roland Martin Blast Him Over Trump “Platinum Plan”

Ice Cube is once again on the defensive as Roland Smith attacks him for working with Trump.

Ice Cube is tired of being blamed for endorsing President Donald Trump for presenting his plan, called the Platinum Plan. The plan was supposed to focus on ways to give African Americans a fair chance at being prosperous and to help stop the race from being targeted by law enforcement and other groups.

Since Ice Cube met with the Trump administration, he’s faced large scale criticism from the black community and has had to defend himself on a regular basis. On October 14, he tried to explain via Twitter that he was only concerned about the welfare of black people and that they would be treated better and not which political party puts the plan in place. He said: “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Fans were not convinced and continue to drag the iconic rapper for supporting the Trump administration, which has been accused of several instances of racism since taking office. The Black Lives Matter’s ideology is based on their belief that the administration does nothing to alleviate the circumstances of blacks, including the violence meted out to them. Recently, they used the murder of George Floyd and Breona Taylor to support their theory.

Again on October 14th, Cube defended himself as he tried to reason with fans. His angle was that there are no good sides in the US and what matters most is action for black people. He said: “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

On October 30, he stated: “The government is only one aspect of the CWBA. We plan to challenge the private sector and we also have legal arguments for the courts. We’re fighting on all fronts for a long time til we get our piece of the pie.”

The government is only one aspect of the CWBA. We plan to challenge the private sector and we also have legal arguments for the courts. We’re fighting on all fronts for a long time til we get our piece of the pie. https://t.co/y7iVGbyAc4 — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2020

His reasoning is not sitting well with fans and analysts. One of his detractors, renowned reporter Roland Martin, once again called out the rapper for his perceived alliance with Donald Trump.

Martin shared his thoughts on the matter, including that he believed Cube had been conned. His comments came after Cube posted this statement on Twitter: “Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and Ni**as are mad at me? Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy…have a nice life.”

Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and Niggas are mad at me????…have a nice life. — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 5, 2020

Here are a few of Martin’s responses to that statement:

“The only problem @icecube is that you didn’t get Trump to put $500 billion of capital in Black communities. It’s a lie. It’s ONE LINE on the cover sheet of his so-called Platinum Plan. No specifics. NOTHING. Bruh, you got played. ”

“Why do I know you got played @icecube? I’ve talked to numerous Black Republicans who currently work with the administration and THEY said the $500 billion “commitment” is a joke. You’re just wrong, bruh. 2/2”

“Come on @icecube, you at least gotta give Black folks enough credit to know that we know when we are getting played. All Jared and Trump wanted was to be able to say you co-signed the plan. They got exactly what they wanted. What did we get? A one sheet plan of nothing. 5/10.”

“Look @icecube, I get your intentions. But all of the data – lack of ANY endorsement by top Black REPUBLICAN business leaders and NO outreach to ANY Black media outlets – proves that $500 billion commitment is as trusted as Trump’s wedding vows. They are worthless. 10/10”

You can take a look at all that Martin had to say here: