Ice Cube Explains Why He’s Working For Trump Campaign Amid Twitter Backlash

Ice Cube has coughed up an explanation why he’s working with the Trump campaign after getting heavy backlash on Twitter.

In our lifetimes, there has perhaps existed no other president who has stoked racial divisions and earned the support of white supremacists as much or as often as Donald Trump. However, it seems this behavior did not stop Ice Cube from getting involved with the Trump campaign to help build a platform based on a series of promises to attract the support of Black Americans. On Tuesday, Trump advisor Katrina Pierson thanked the West Coast icon on Twitter, writing, “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan.”

According to multiple sources, the plan Pierson is referring to is a new Trump platform supposedly aimed at addressing the needs and concerns of Black people in America.

Ice Cube quickly confirmed his involvement, tweeting, “Facts: I put out the CWBA.” Cube went on to explain that he was in talks with both parties about their commitment to the so-called “Contract with Black America,” drafted by Cube himself, who explained that the Democrats promised to discuss the plan after the election, while the Trump campaign was willing to make immediate adjustments to their platform.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

The West Coast rap icon has been known to withhold his support for Democratic politicians in the past, arguing that neither party has proven that they are genuinely looking out for the good of Black communities in America.

While Ice Cube’s skepticism is more than justified, his public willingness to work with the Trump campaign will undoubtedly be used as “evidence” that the Trump administration is not racist, despite the perpetuation of racist policies and dog whistle rhetoric that consistently empowers white supremacists. Critics have called the move irresponsible, suggesting that Cube’s actions will be misconstrued as an endorsement and may influence the many hip hop fans that idolize him. Additionally, those who have paid attention to the words and actions of the Trump administration know that a promise coming from such a corrupt organization means little to nothing in terms of concrete change.

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ?? — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Here are some of the tweets from some of Ice Cube fans.

Someone said Ice Cube is about to drop a track called “hug the police.” I. am. done. pic.twitter.com/yousmp5z1d — Kovie Biakolo (@koviebiakolo) October 14, 2020

Ice Cube on Trump: 2016: "Do I think he’s gonna do anything to help poor people or people that’s struggling? No" 2018: "He’s violating the country in a lot of ways. Every day it’s something. It’s just every day. 2020: “I can’t wait to see [Trump] like Weinstein in handcuffs." pic.twitter.com/cwFPr6KSDU — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 14, 2020

Btw Ice Cube was always voting for Trump he’s just been backed into a corner now and feels a way because the Black Women he has disparaged in his music for 35 years have stepped up against his bullshit. — ?? DJ Alma Donatella is VOTING BidenHarris2020 (@TheSydneyA) October 14, 2020

3 weeks ago Ice Cube acted as if he was still vacillating between Biden and Trump while quietly working with Trump. I called it manipulation of the Black Male Vote and I was right. — . (@shOoObz) October 14, 2020