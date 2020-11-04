Laden To Remain Incarcerated For Another Week

Laden is being held in lockup on firearm charges.

Dancehall singer Laden has reportedly been detained for a week now at the Black River police station in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. The entertainer will stay in custody for at least another week as his attorney Charles Benbow confirmed with The STAR. Benbow represented Laden whose legal name is Okeefe Aarons in the Black River Resident Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning (Nov. 3) and says a bail hearing has been set for Monday, November 9.

Aarons was arrested on the night of October 28 after reportedly disobeying a traffic stop in the parish. According to reports, the dancehall artist was commuting in a black Mercedez Benz with two other passengers when they fled the police who attempted to pull them over. The deejay was reportedly the driver of the vehicle. During the chase that ensued, a device was allegedly discarded through the car’s sunroof.

Reports are that the police eventually caught the men and made the arrest and a firearm was recovered after a search by the police. A Hi-point 9mm pistol and magazine with a round of ammunition were reportedly retrieved. In addition to being charged for illegal possession of a firearm and of ammunition, the deejay was also hit with additional strikes for not pulling over upon police request as well as breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Next week Monday Laden’s attorney will represent him again at another court hearing in hopes of being granted bail. The dancehall deejay is most popularly known for hits like “Time To Shine,” “Working Hard,” “I’m Sorry” and “Really Like You.”