Dancehall Artiste Leden Arrested For Possession Of Illegal Gun & Ammunition

Laden found himself in some legal trouble following his arrest for possession of an illegal gun.

Dancehall deejay Laden is today, October 29, behind bars following his arrest for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Laden, whose real name is Okeefe Aarons, was arrested earlier today. The announcement of his arrest was confirmed by Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Constabulary Communications Unit.

According to Lindsay, he was charged following an incident on the night of October 28, after he sped off. He, along with two occupants in a black Mercedez Benz, were ordered to stop the vehicle in Cheapside, St Elizabeth but defied the order and took off. Laden is believed to have been the driver of the car.

Police gave chase, and during the chase, they allegedly noticed that a bag was tossed out of the vehicle through a sunroof. Police eventually caught up with the car and took the suspects back to the site where the bag was thrown. Following a search of the area, they said they found a Hi-point 9mm pistol. All the suspects, including a 16-year-old teen, were arrested and charges laid.

Laden shot to fame in 2006 following his appearance on Digicel Rising Stars. He is also known for songs like “Gal Coward,” “Feelings Too Heavy,” “Never Lonely,” and “Time Is Now,” which he recorded on Stephen McGregor’s Daybreak rhythm.