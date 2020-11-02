Keyshia Ka’oir Reveals Gender Of Her Baby With Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir announces they’re having a baby boy.

Back in 2019, Keyshia Ka’oir made a pretty interesting tweet about her desires to give birth to a baby boy and it seems her wishes will be coming through. The fitness mogul recently revealed that they would be welcoming a “#LilGuwop” to the family. She shared a shot of herself from the recently held gender reveal party, which she captioned “It’s a Boy.”

If you weren’t immediately drawn to the tiny caption, the sea of baby blue that covered everything from drapings to cake, and even Keyshia’s outfit, immediately hinted the family would be blessed with more male energy. Gucci Mane also shared the big news on his Instagram page, selecting a photo of he and his queen for the perfect tribute to the life she is set to bring into this world. This will be the Gucci Mane’s second child and his second son, since he currently has a child with his ex Sheena Evans. The forthcoming bundle of joy will be Ka’oir’s 4th child.

The sharing of the bits and pieces of information about their child is relatively unfamiliar territory for the Guwop clan, who tends to keep the lives of their kids outside of the media. She once revealed that it was a strategic move to ensure her kids remain kids for as long as possible. Still, many of the industry’s biggest names were happy for the news and have already laid down their congratulations in the comment section. The likes of Lil Baby and Dababy, both fathers of young boys, saluted the family. As for Ka’oir’s post, female rapper JT from the City Girls, Remy Ma, and Trina showered praises and blessings on her and her family.

There has not been any word as to the name of the baby just yet. However, fans are already trying out a few. “Glacier Radrick Davis” seems to be one of the running favorites.