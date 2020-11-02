Dave East Calls Lil Nas X “Bati Mon” & Nas X Responded By Correcting His Jamaican Patois

Dave East calls Lil Nas X a “Bati Mon” and gets corrected.

If you’ve been on social media this weekend, then you would likely come across Lil Nas X’s Halloween outfit, where he dresses as Nicki Minaj and calls himself Nas Maraj. It seems Dave East wasn’t impressed by the outfit and decided to share his feelings on Instagram. While Jamaica is one of the most popular nations on the globe, famous for a myriad of glorious things, it also has a longstanding reputation of being predominantly homophobic. After his recent visit, Harlem rapper Dave East seems to think he will fit in quite well in the country, especially to get away from artists of a different orientation like Lil Nas X.

Though Dave East had made his opinion of Lil Nas X known in the past when he denounced the 21-year-old rapper’s biggest hit, calling it wack in 2019, this time, he is taking a shot at something much more personal, Lil Nas X’s sexuality. People have had mixed reactions to the “Old Town Road” rapper dressing up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween.

“Nas Maraj,” X wrote when he shared the outfit on Instagram. The rapper was once a devout Barbz fan and even ran a fan account under that name back in the day, so some fans understand the tribute. However, others have been trolling the rapper hard for his full bust and full glam.

Dave East was among the few who expressed disdain towards Lil Nas X’s choice of costume. “And y’all was mad at me about this n***a,” he wrote in his story alongside an article with a side-by-side photo of Nicki Minaj and Lil Nas X made in her likeness. “Bati mon bun up!!!!” East continued in another Instagram story. “I gotta move to Jamaica, @PopcaanMusic on my wayyyyy chubble.”

The hideous slur that the Harlem rapper hurled originates from Jamaica and is meant to be a derogatory term for homosexual men. Some fans are speculating that Dave East seems to have a genuine problem with the LGBTQ+ community. Do you think that may have been exacerbated by his link-up with OVO-signed dancehall star Popcaan in Jamaica? Apparently, he believes the country is exclusively heterosexual and bears no fans of the “Old Town Road” hitmaker.

Lil Nas X being the experienced internet troll he is himself, clapped back at Dave East with a simply marvelous response that even a homophobic Jamaican would tip their hats to. “It’s ‘batty man’ n***as can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois,” the rapper tweeted. Is anyone else clapping for this clapback? “Bro i don’t bother a soul in this industry. all i do is tweet and make bangers. leave me alone damn,” he added in a second post.

it’s “batty man” niggas can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois https://t.co/2PLYQvKBaA — nope (@LilNasX) November 2, 2020

bro i don’t bother a soul in this industry. all i do is tweet and make bangers. leave me alone damn. — nope (@LilNasX) November 2, 2020

I’m with Lil Nas X – if you’re gonna call a man something with such conviction, at least get it right. Fans reacted in Lil Nas X’s defense, setting Dave East alight over the fact that he hasn’t had a No. 1 hit. “I don’t think @DaveEast even have the RIGHTS TO SPEAK ON @LilNasX UNTIL he get a #1 Song on the charts running 45 weeks straight. What he needs to do is leave lil Nas x alone and worry about charting something lol,” one fan tweeted. “I still can’t name a single Dave East song so who cares what he has to say,” another wrote.

50 Cent also chimed in on the conversation about the rapper’s costume on social media. “What the fuck, Nikki come get him,” the music and TV producer wrote on Twitter. “Why u in barb business,” Lil Nas X wrote back in a since-deleted tweet. Lil Nas X has tough skin, and he’s always shown resilience when he is tested in the industry. At the same time, should he still be getting bullied for his sexual preference or loving Nicki Minaj in this day and age?