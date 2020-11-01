Shenseea, Beyonce, Ciara, Cardi B & More 2020 Halloween Costumes Best Outfits

Celebrities including Shenseea, Beyonce, Ciara, Cardi B, Offset, Saweetie, Quavo, Lil Nas X, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and more show off their creative Halloween costumes for this year despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

There’s always so much creativity when it comes to Halloween costumes and every year it seems that artists outdo their previous attempts. This year was no exception and we’ve gathered some of the top costumes from some of our favourite artists for you.

Shenseea dressed up as a very realistic Chucky from the movie Child’s Play. She even playfully stabbed a team member when she posted a short video clip of her costume. She captioned it: “U betta watch out p%#*y!!! ? #halloween.”

Spice, who said that she was not really into Halloween had an interesting idea for her costume this year. It’s easy to figure out what it was from the caption. “You know Caribbean people no do Halloween , but I didn’t want to look out a place for the party so I went with my P#%_________ as a cat ?.”

Yanique Curvy Diva added some serious sex appeal to her portrayal of an angel.

“Trick or treat ? I’m definitely a treat cause tricks are for kids?”

In the US, as expected artistes came out with some exciting and very relatable costumes.

Lil Nas X dominated headlines with his costume which he dubbed “NAS MARAJ ??????.” He came out in full pink and really committed to the look. The theme of being other celebrities seem to be the idea behind a lot of costumes this year but this one grabbed a lot of attention. https://www.instagram.com/p/CG_ZjLuFjCS/

Ciara joined in the fun with “MEG THEEEE STALLION.”

Lizzo decided to be the fly on VP of the US Mike Pence’s head and water, her caption explains what kind of water she chose to be. “?WAP ?WAP ?WAP”

Rihanna brought some real allure to the Flintsone’s character Vilma. “Happy Halloween Everyone ? ?#rihanna.” She also showed her fans how Vilma would look if she was partying the Caribbean way as she danced to some Vybz Kartel.

The Weekend had a really good take on Professor Clump from the Nutty Professor. He captioned it: “Never need a burger I’m what a burger need.”

Snoop Dog was vintage batman: “Slick Rick. N. Batman. @loodyboy As. The ruler ???.”

Cardi B was a very frightful take on mythical Goddess Medusa: “ One mooo …..MEDUSA”

It’s safe to say that they all brought their A-game this year and there’s little doubt that fans appreciated their creativity.