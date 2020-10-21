Shawn King Burn 50 Cent For Supporting A Corrupt NYPD Officer

Shawn King says 50 Cent is knowingly supporting a corrupt NYPD police officer.

It’s clear 50 Cent doesn’t want to lose any money over the next four years, and that is why he’s offering Donald Trump another chance in office. There is no guarantee that 50’s bank will stay intact or grow significantly under a second term of Trump’s presidency. Similarly, no conclusion that he’ll fail under Joe Biden’s tax plans either. Still, he isn’t afraid to run with the unpopular camp, and therefore, one should not have expected different in other areas of his life.

The G-Unit rapper was called out by civil rights activist and proud supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement Shaun King for his association with Trump, as well as his close ties to another alleged tyrant, David Terrell. The scope of Terrell’s monstrosity as a police officer is well documented by King and his team, with claims including falsely incriminating youth, terrorizing females, extortion and terrorism, and overall abuse of the power bestowed upon him as a New York City police officer.

“He may be the single most brutal, corrupt police officer I’ve ever covered. For years I saw him as my arch enemy. ?More impacted people have filed complaints against him than nearly any police officer in the country,” remarked King below an image of the rapper and Terrell posing for photos together.

“I’ve met children who said he beat them and framed them for crimes they had nothing to do with. ?I’ve met women who said he told them that if they didn’t have sex with him that he would beat and arrest their children. … ?For 20 years he has been a brutal monster everywhere he has policed. Women, children, and everyday people all over New York have been beaten and mauled by this man,” said King about the cruel acts the monster cop has carried out. ?

The activist explained that Terrell was ultimately demoted from his position, meanwhile questioning 50 Cent’s association. “And until we went after him for what he did to a family I know and love, he remained on the force. ?Finally, his gun and badge were taken from him. But he still wasn’t fired. ?Anyway, @50cent knew ALL of this, and still calls this man his friend.”

The exact nature of the relationship between 50 and Terrell is unknown. However, what is know is 50’s knack for business, which may see him working with different persons.

As for Terrell, it seems he plans to remain behind the desk he now works from. “I never want to go out and police for this mayor and this police commissioner,” he told The Post at the start of 2019 about working for Mayor Bill de Blasio and Commissioner James O’Neill. “Why would you when you know they don’t have your back? Why would I want to go out and do any police work? You’d be a fool.”