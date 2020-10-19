50 Cent Endorses Trump Campaign, “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people”

50 Cent will be voting for Donald Trump.

Millionaire Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has officially declared his support for President Donald Trump, saying, “I don’t care [if] Trump doesn’t like black people”. The declaration was made on a post about Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan which will only affect those who make more than $440k per year. Using a picture captured from the news, Fifty refers to the 62% tax rate listed for New York, writing, “WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F**K NEW YORK KNICKS never win anyway.” After blatantly stating that he cares more about his ability to hang on to his millions of dollars than the wellbeing of Black Americans, Fifty went on to say, “62% are you out of ya fu**ing mind.”

The post stirred up some major controversy online, earning both criticism and support from his followers. Many people pointed out that Biden’s alleged tax plan only increases taxes for the super-rich, and while Fifty does fall in that category, he might want to try thinking about the millions of Americans who don’t. However, conservative figures such as right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren applauded his post, commenting with an enthusiastic, “Amen!!!”. Still, others hope that Fif is just having a moment and saying something he doesn’t quite mean, which the media mogul has been known to do.

In fact, Fifty used his widespread influence to speak out against Trump during the 2016 election, posting, “Let us pray, lord please don’t let Trump into office. We will spin out of control.” Anyone who has been paying attention is likely to agree that this opinion of Fifty’s was downright prophetic.

Additionally, America suffers from immense wealth disparity, which candidates like Biden have argued can be remedied by raising taxes on the super-rich and lowering taxes for the middle class. Let’s hope Fifty has a change of heart and decides that endorsing a candidate who he admits doesn’t care about Black people is not worth it simply to avoid taxes.