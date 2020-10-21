Megan Thee Stallion Calls Tory Lanez “Geniunely Crazy” After He Denies Entire Shooting Story

Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez is “geniunely crazy” after he denied the entire shooting story.

Tory Lanez is once again calling Megan Thee Stallion’s claims of him being the shooter who landed two rounds in her feet cap, forcing Megan to conclude that he could use a trip to the loony bin. Lanez, who once dominated Instagram LIVE with his Quarantine Radio, remained practically silent on social media and on record for over two months after the incident. However, following the release of his album DAYSTAR, the rapper, members of his family, and even his bodyguard have been speaking out about what took place.

On October 20, Lanez started an IG LIVE session in which he once again denied the accusations stacked against him, which recently lead to him picking up with two felony counts of assault, one for shooting with a semiautomatic firearm and another for the loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

“The last three months of my life I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through… Every single day, people coming at me, coming at me, coming at me,” he said.

While denouncing all the dirt thrown at him, the rapper mentioned that he received a call from someone at Roc Nation where Megan Thee Stallion is signed, who instructed him not to release his statement.

“When this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time it’s like, she knows what happened, I know what happened,” he said. “And we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is, are not true. It’s falsified information, it’s false information, and it’s not accurate information.”

Surprisingly, the rapper would still like to have some sort of friendship with Meg, a point he previously uttered on one track off DAYSTAR. “I don’t ever want to come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where I’m disrespecting her ’cause to me as a person, she’s still my friend, no matter what,” the “Luv” rapper said. “Even if she doesn’t look at me like that, I look at her like she’s still my friend.”

Megan Thee Stallion was clearly not down with the call for friendship, insisting Tory was off his rockers. “This N**ga genuinely crazy,” she tweeted.

Lanez could be facing up to 2 decades in prison if convicted.