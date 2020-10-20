Dr. Dre And His Son Truice Young Bond By Getting Matching Tattoos

Dr. Dre and his son Truice are bonding in ink by getting matching tattoos.

The renowned record producer is a father of six, having his first child at age 16 when his then-15-year-old girlfriend got pregnant. Dr. Dre has two kids with his current estranged wife, Nicole Young, and he and his eldest have decided to cement their paternal bond by getting matching tattoos. The ink, which is situated on the pair’s respective forearms, is of a DNA double-helix, representing their genetic connection. “Just got matching tattoos with my son @truiceyoung. It’s in the DNA. California Love!!” Dre captioned the black-and-white shot of him and 23-year-old Truice holding out their arms.

The father-son act comes as the multiple Grammy Award winner is embroiled in a nasty divorce battle with his wife of 24 years. Nicole filed for divorce in June and has been seeking half of Dr. Dre’s $1 billion fortune, claiming that she signed their pre-nuptial agreement under duress. She also sought $1.5 million from the music mogul for security personnel and other expenses after she alleged that she had been receiving death threats.

However, the judge in the matter denied her request. Nicole is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for reportedly withdrawing thousands of dollars from her and Dr. Dre’s joint business account and embezzling more than $385,000. The 50-year-old claims that she was perfectly entitled to make the withdrawals as her name is on the account. If charged and found guilty, however, she faces the possibility of being incarcerated.