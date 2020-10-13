Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Under Criminal Investigation

Dr. Dre’s soon to be ex-wife is under criminal investigation for alleged embezzlement.

Nicole Young, the estranged wife of veteran hip-hop producer Dr. Dre, could be looking at some serious prison time if the embezzlement claims recently laid against her hold any truth. Their twenty-four years of marriage hit a major roadblock earlier this year when Young filed for divorce from her husband and father of her two kids. While the case seemed to be proceeding fine when it began in June, the months following have seen each party sticking their claws into each other.

In September, it was revealed that Nicole was seeking figures of around $2 million per month to satisfy her lifestyle. As for Dr. Dre. he secured a recent win when the judge shot down Young’s request for $1.5 million to pay for security, among other things. While it’s not clear whether the request turned down by the judge was a part of the initial near $2 million dollar request, it still comes across as a huge L on the side of Young.

Sadly, she could be picking up yet another L after TMZ reported that Dr. Dre’s business partner, Larry Chatman, made a case that Young may have embezzled $385,029 from a business account. The producer had previously called out his wife for two unauthorized withdrawals totaling to the figure mentioned, but he did not press charges. Her legal team rebutted the claims of theft, mentioning that she had the right to the money since her name is on the account.

Young’s legal team, who recently picked up a loss when the judge denied a forward move of the date to address their remaining $5 million legal fees, labeled the embezzlement allegations against Young as a smear campaign. We are sure Nicole will be hoping that their legal assumption holds true.