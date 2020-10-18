Drake Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Playdate Request For Her Son And Adonis

Nick Minaj and Drake’s kids look to be bringing the two artists together.

Two of the biggest names in the game are now both parents after Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child two weeks ago. The “Trollz” rapper first announced that she was expecting in July with a photoshoot that showed off her preggy belly. Although Nicki Minaj welcomed her baby at the end of September, she only just revealed the newborn’s gender while thanking friends such as Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West for their well-wishes on entering motherhood.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” she wrote on IG. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

And now, it seems, that Nicki is seeking out friends for her son as well. In her first musical feat since becoming a mom, the 37-year-old featured on remix to Sada Baby’s track “Whole Lotta Choppas.” In her verse, Nicky rapped, “To be honest, I hope one day, we do a playdate with Adonis.” The line is a direct reference to Drake, who has a 3-year-old son, Adonis, with French model Sophie Brussaux. Although they have collaborated on songs in the past, Nicki and the “Laugh Now, Cry Later” rapper have an up-and-down relationship, with her even describing the pair as an old married couple.

It looks like their respective entrance into parenthood may be the meeting point, however, as Drake responded to Nicki’s lyrical invitation. “Play dates soon come @nickiminaj,” the Grammy winner wrote on his Insta Story. The two rappers also re-followed each other on Instagram.

Here’s hoping we get pics of that play date.