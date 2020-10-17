Vybz Kartel Unleashed New Banger “It’s A Sin” On The Gaza Life Riddim: Listen

Vybz Kartel conquered the Gaza Life Riddim with a new banger, “It’s A Sin.”

Often labeled as the hardest working artiste in dancehall, Vybz Kartel has again offered up a brand new single for his fans to enjoy. The lyricist has seemingly reverted to 1 release per week regiment, which is still a truly monumental undertaking for most artistes in the business. The Teacha has made it look oh so easy over the last 2 decades and continues his reign with “It’s A Sin.”

The song is the lead single off the upcoming Gaza File Riddim to be released by JB Productions. The production house ran by Jermaine Baker was launched just last year. However, it has shown that time is not the master when it comes to securing big-name acts. They have since produced songs for the likes of Teejay, Vershon, D’Angel, Beenie Man, and of course, the Worl’Boss. One of the standout collabs between Vybz Kartel and JB is “Run Dancehall,” which also featured Lisa Mercedez.

Another area in which Baker seems to do pretty well is the quality coming out of his production house, since “It’s A Sin” has the sound of a song treated with utmost care. While this may seem like a small fete to new followers of Vybz Kartel, older heads are easily able to tell the difference in quality, with more recent production houses allegedly dropping the ball.

Not to worry, though, Vybz Kartel does exactly what is expected of him, which is to provide an easy to follow chorus, along with 2 separate verses. The entire song is packed with lessons covering a bit of psychology and an advanced lesson in the English Language. Quite remarkable!

You can check out just how Vybz Kartel addresses his haters below.