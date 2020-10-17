Jamaican Singer Dalton Harris Comes Out As Pansexual, Diana King Reacts

Dalton Harris revealed his is now identified as a pansexual and he is getting support from the likes of Diana King.

“I want to experience live and be honest with myself and everyone around me in my intentions. Not hide or mask feelings and or flaws,” were the words shared by Jamaican born – UK-based singer Dalton Harris only hours before coming out of the closet as a pansexual. The singer, who won the UK’s X-Factor in 2018, worried fans yesterday after sharing that he almost committed suicide as a result of a recent breakup. Seemingly with a renewed outlook and courage, the singer took to Twitter once more to settle questions surrounding his sexual orientation by sharing an image of the pansexual flag.

Pansexuality employs a similar premise to that of bisexuality or being sexually fluid, which all point to an individual who is not solely attracted to men or women. In light of this, their scope of attraction may include “cisgender, transgender, agender and gender nonconforming individuals,” according to an exert from Rolling Stones.

The singer took to Instagram to continue thanking his family and friends who have been supportive thus far on his lifelong journey while conveying that he does not require acceptance from the general public. “Opinions don’t matter anymore, but you are welcomed to wasting yours,” he wrote, which was followed by a promise of more information to be shared, which will prove helpful to others going through a similar situation.

In closing, he gave a more vivid breakdown of his orientation, stating, “??To the boys with fragile egos, I am a TOP to you and your girlfriend. Or non-binary partner.” While persons were not able to leave comments below the post on Instagram, his previous tweets we bombarded with a mixture of love and hate. Still, Harris reiterated, “I am who I am.”

He would late address the hate through a series of tweets, meanwhile explaining the power of speaking up about.

“FINALLY. STOP SAYING I AM WEAK LIKE A GIRL. WOMEN AREN’T WEAK. NOR AM I. I AM A MAN. VULNERABILITY IS STRENGTH AND NOT MANY “MEN” POSSESS IT,” he tweeted.

In his follow-up tweet, he addressed a fan encouraging him to ignore the hateful comments. “My power isn’t taken away when I choose to address ignorance. It’s reinstated,” he replied.

“Shy Guy” singer Diana King, who married her girlfriend in 2018 exclaimed just how proud she was of Harris, along with encouraging the talented singer to “Gwaan Shine.”

“I CAN MORE THAN IMAGINE HOW THIS FEELS & TRUST! THERE R FEW THINGS MORE WORTH IT THAN THE COURAGE TO B AUTHENTIC & STANDING IN YOUR TRUTH IN THE BELLY OF NEGATIVITY. YU LIGHTA NOW. I WISH U ALL THE VERY BEST STAR. GWAAN SHINE,” she tweeted.

Harris was forced to hide his sexuality back in 2018, after images of him taking a seat in another man’s lap began to circulate on social media.

