X Factor Winner Dalton Harris Says He Almost Committed Suicide After Failed Relationship

Jamaican singer Dalton Harris has been wowing crowds since 2010 when he walked away with the title of the Digicel Rising Star for that year. Fast forward eight years later, and the singer would go on to ignite the UK’s X-Factor with his electrifying vocals and bold performances to secure yet another win. Over the last two years, he has continued to work on his fitness while releasing songs such as “Cry,” “Graveyard,” and “No More Will I Roam.” These all glorious pointer in the complex life of Harris, who can also easily illustrate to fans the lower points in his life. He has done so in the past when he detailed the turbulent and impoverish childhood he endured. This was amplified by a rocky relationship with his mom, and in more recent years, scrutinization of the way he dresses, leading many to question his sexuality.

In the wee hours of October 14, Dalton Harris took to Twitter to share that he was going through another tough situation that made him contemplate suicide. The situation expressed by Harris seemingly centered around a recent relationship which he recently called quits.

“I had a deep realization last night,” tweeted Harris before revealing the dark road he had contemplated, only to be deterred by prayer. “The only reason I didn’t take my life today is because I spoke with GOD and I decided to make the biggest change ai will ever make in my life. I want to live my life not running away from pain inflicted on me@or the pain I inflict on anyone.”

He broke down the slightly cryptic message in his follow-up tweet, meanwhile thanking his former lover for what he was thought. “I want to be happy and truly smile,” he confessed. “I ended a relationship that was the best thing that happened to me and that taught me so many things. Taught me that I am valuable and that I matter and deserve love. Thank you Ayose. I will love you forever.”

In what could be seen as a cry to be free from the barriers he has set for himself, Harris explains, “I want to experience live and be honest with myself and everyone around me in my intentions. Not hide or mask feelings and or flaws. Not judge myself. Not abuse myself and or anyone else.” He ended that tweet by once again thanking his supporters. “I am thankful for my family and everyone who is around me.”

His series of tweets came to a halt with him initiating a resolution of change. “Today I am deciding to change my life. And live better. And sharing this is the first step because it was hard.”

The singer, who is based in the UK, received support from his Twitter fans, with many urging him to stay strong in this dark time as it too shall pass. “I’m sorry you’re hurting, I’m sorry you weren’t dealt the best set of cards. You are so important! I hope you can see yourself the way we see you; your kindness, humility, humour, talent and courage is amazing!! Always got your back!!!” Came the words from one supporter.

One fan who previously survived a suicide attempt proceeded to give the singer some hope. “You have an amazing gift, use your beautiful voice to give you strength. We’re living in very difficult times and we all need to dig deep for strength to carry on. I survived a suicide attempt 18years ago, and what a wonderful 18years I would have missed. #Sing #StayStrong.”

Let’s hope Dalton Harris gets some support and some help overcoming his struggles.