Future & Drake’s “Life is Good” Already Hit 7x Platinum In Less Than A Year

“Life Is Good” when you collecting platinum plaques.

Proving that music is the ultimate form of escapism, Drake and Future’s track “Life is Good” has been certified platinum seven times over. The song, which debuted at the start of 2020, represents a highly positive contrast to the reality of this messy and tumultuous year. The hit may have become so popular because people are so desperate to imagine the days when we were able to party it up without a care in the world, but regardless of the reason, the song is on track to become the biggest hit of 2020.

The accompanying music video has also earned an insane amount of views, recently racking up over a billion views on YouTube.

The only songs that have come close to the performance of “Life is Good” this year are Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”, which wasn’t released early enough to earn the same amount of momentum by the end of the year. Drake and Future seem to be an unstoppable force in hip hop when they come together to make a hit, and it doesn’t seem likely that fans will stop showing their loyalty to these collaborators any time soon. Fans of What A Time To Be Alive will also continue to wait for the follow-up collaborative album, often teased but still yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, Drake fans also continue to await the release of his new album, which he once promised would drop before the end of the summer. Unfortunately, Summer has passed, and we are now well into Fall without any sign of the new project. The album, reportedly titled Certified Lover Boy, has been given many release dates by multiple sources, only for those dates to come and go. Despite this lack of action, Drake continues to make waves and earn recognitions, even with a collaborative track he released many months ago.