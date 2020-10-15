Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Collaboration Not Happening, But There’s No Beef

It looks like the highly-anticipated Cardi B and Nicki Minaj collab is yet to be recorded, much less released.

Earlier this week, a snippet of a song that allegedly features both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B surfaced online. The audio clip that also had the Mike WILL Made-It tag embedded was rumored to be a collaboration between the hottest female rappers in the game and a mark to the end of their longtime feud. Well, according to sources, the teaser must have been a hoax.

Ever since Cardi and Nicki Minaj appeared on “MotorSport” together with Migos, fans have been pining for the two female rap artists to drop another song together. Unfortunately, a longstanding beef between them successfully thwarted that idea. I guess it’s harder to make music with someone after a physical altercation. Fans were excited to hear about the possibility of a new track from the rapstresses, but a source has denied that any such track exists.

According to HotNewHipHop, a source allegedly close to Cardi B said, “This is false. There’s no beef, but there’s also no song either.” The disappointing news came in tandem with Nicki Minaj’s announcement that she will be dropping a new song tonight. The Queen rapper will feature on the remix for Sada Baby’s TikTok hit “Whole Lotta Choppas,” as she stated on Twitter this morning after more than two months of no activity.

Meanwhile, Cardi B promised that her next collaboration would have us sick – we’re still hoping that’s a good thing. “Since ya mad ..imma give ya something mad to be about,” the “WAP” rapper wrote. “This next single and coll- ….Gonna have ya sick ….since ya here.” The Grammy Award-winning rapper is readying her sophomore album, which, thanks to her epic Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, already has a Platinum-selling No. 1 single.

It’s great to hear that Nicki and Cardi have let bygones be bygones, but how long do you suppose we will have to wait until the evidence arrives in the form of a digital single?