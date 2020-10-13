Cardi B Hints At Nicki Minaj Collab, Might’ve Quietly Squash Beef

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have a collaboration on the way and might have quietly squashed their beef.

It seems Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have just about had it up to their necks with constantly being pitted against each other, and have already taken a monumental step to rectify the issue. It is being rumored that the two hugely successful rappers have joined forces to create a song together titled “Lavish.”

What’s the evidence to support such a bold claim? A few days ago, Cardi B was made to address the feud between her fanbase and Nicki Minaj’s loyal Barbs on Twitter, and in her final comment on the topic, the rapper promised to drop a collaboration that would tick off quite a few people. Considering the argument she was having prior to the tweet and the fact that she has no other known issues with anyone else in the industry at this time, many drew their attention to a snippet that had been floating around on the internet.

“Since ya mad ..imma give ya something mad to be about …..This next single and coll- ….Gonna have ya sick ….since ya here,” tweeted Cardi. The snippet of the song is only a few seconds long, but both Nicki Minaj’s famous grunt and Cardi’s shout can be heard on the track. This is still not enough to confirm that the song is genuine, though, as just about anyone can put together a beat and lace it with the popular ad-libs from both queens.

Since ya mad ..imma give ya something mad to be about …..This next single and coll- ….Gonna have ya sick ….since ya here ???? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 9, 2020

The rumors of the song have reignited pleas for the Bronx rapper to release her sophomore album, which has been delayed first due to the coronavirus and now label bureaucracies.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been shading each other since 2017, with things almost getting physical in 2018 when a shoe was tossed by Cardi at New York Fashion Week event.