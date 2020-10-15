Cardi B Explains The One Reason She Keep Taking Back Offset

Cardi B is reportedly loving the attention from Offset as he tries to win her back.

They say even in difficult marriages; it takes a lot to officially break it off with divorce papers. While most people are usually pretty certain they want a divorce by the time they file for legal separation, some are still on the fence right up to the moment their partner pens their signature on the bottom line. It’s hard to tell just how sure Cardi B was that she wanted to leave Offset when she filed for divorce less than a month ago in September, but if she has any intention of following through with it, she is definitely giving her rapper husband mixed signals.

Cardi celebrated her 28th birthday in Las Vegas last weekend with Offset and a group of friends. During the private birthday party, the “WAP” rapper gave Offset a dancehall-style lapdance, and she admitted that he even got lucky at the end of the night. This led many critics to believe that Cardi’s divorce claim was merely a stunt, but the rapper is explaining just why she might take Offset back if she hasn’t already.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Cardi told fans that she missed Offset, who she called her best friend. The Migos rapper gifted her a Birkin Bag, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a billboard on Sunset with a special birthday message from their daughter Kulture. Cardi denied accusations that she took Offset back because she’s materialistic though she admitted that she does like material things. “What do you want me to do, the ni**a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? Like no,” she said on Instagram Live. “And I really wanted some d**k for my birthday,” she added.

“We’re some really typical two young motherfu**ers, got married early, that’s what we are,” Cardi continued. “We’re not no different than y’all fu**in’ dysfunctional a*s relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public. And I’m more retarded.”

Offset shared snippets of Cardi’s intimate birthday celebration on Instagram. He also shared a post wishing his wife a happy birthday and a selfie on Instagram stories captioned “I won” which fueled the speculation that the couple has reconciled. A source recently told E! Online that Cardi “loves the attention from [Offset], and it’s “just a matter of time” before they are back together.

Do you think this divorce will still happen?