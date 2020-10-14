Diddy Spotted Kissing Australian Model Tina Louise On Beach Vacation

Diddy and Australian model Tina Louise sparked dating rumors after they were spotted kissing on the Beach.

Diddy looks to have a new lady in his life. Malibu received an extra dose of romance today as the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper decided to have a beach date with a sexy Australian model. The pair was spotted sitting on a towel and made no point to conceal their affection for one another. So just who is the mystery woman with pink cropped hair and tattoos down her thighs and all over her torso?

According to The Daily Mail, the 39-year-old is model Tina Louise (not to be confused with 86-year-old American actress of the same name), who previously dated Brian Austin Green after his wife Megan Fox called time on their marriage and flocked into the arms of Machine Gun Kelly. Tina and the 90210 star also had a couple of beach dates but ended things last month, leaving the Aussie a free agent and available for an amorous affair with Diddy. She and the entrepreneur shared a few smooches in full view of others at the beach before covering themselves with a towel as they continued their passionate PDA with Diddy’s hand on the small of the model’s back.

The rapper has had some high profile romances in his time, including his baby mama Kimberley Porter, his 11-year engagement with singer Cassie, and even a fling with Lori Harvey, who apparently also dated his son, Christian.

Time will tell just how serious Diddy is with his newest lady love, but based on the photos, it seems they are certainly enjoying each other’s company.