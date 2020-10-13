Rihanna Fan Out As She Celebrates Lakers Win With Enthusiastic Queen Cover

Rihanna is still celebrating Lakers win.

Lakers fans are still celebrating after an amazing NBA finals showdown between Los Angeles and Miami ended Sunday night with a Lakers win in the sixth game. Counting herself among the team’s most diehard fans, Rihanna took to social media to share her personal at-home celebration complete with jerseys, balloons, and pom poms. Dancing and singing alongside her Fenty business partner Jenn Rosales, Rih-Rih belted out Queen’s “We Are the Champions” at full capacity, even throwing up an enthusiastic middle finger during the line, “No time for losers, ‘cause we are the champions of the world!”

It appears Rihanna and friends set up their own lavish tailgating party outside a luxury RV to watch the game and celebrate their team’s victory. The Lakers took home their 17th NBA championship with a 106-93 victory in Game 6, led by star players LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Rihanna captioned her video, “If you ain’t on this time right now…bye. Lebron remains king, Lakers are the champs, and Kobe is proud. A.D. thank you!” Rih also donned a Kobe Bryant jersey in memory of the late Lakers superstar who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash at the beginning of this year. Many fans felt that this Lakers win was especially meaningful due to the crushing blow of having lost Kobe.

Several other big names celebrated the Lakers win on social media, including West Coast icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Top Dawg.

Kanye West also took the time to congratulate the team and acknowledge Kobe and his daughter Gianna, who also lost her life in the helicopter crash. “Congratulations to the L.A. Lakers on winning the NBA championship!” he wrote. “Kobe’s and Gigi’s spirit are alive and I know they’re smiling down on us. LeBron you told us you would win this championship for Kobe and you didn’t let our boy down.”