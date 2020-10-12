Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Roasting Rick Ross To A Crisp After Lakers Win NBA Title

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are roasting Rick Ross following the Lakers winning the NBA championship on Sunday.

There’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition between friends, especially at times like these when sports sometimes feel like the only bit of normalcy we have left in the world. Rick Ross and Dr. Dre both put their passion for basketball and their home teams on full display when they took to social media during the start of the NBA finals to publicize their argument over who would take the championship between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. Ross made the lofty prediction that the Heat would take the win in only five games, and Dre clearly disagreed. Now Dre is boasting over the Lakers’ victory, and Rick is left shaking his head.

The friends and former collaborators continued to troll each other throughout the series, with other big names adding their opinions to the mix, including Snoop Dogg, who called out Rick Ross after the Lakers’ first win. While many followers felt that Snoop’s smugness was a bit premature, it turns out that he had every right to feel highly confident in his team’s ability to come out on top. While Miami put up an impressive fight in the finals, Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers ultimately proved themselves to have what it takes to claim a victory for the West Coast, taking home the championship in game six on Sunday night.

Rick Ross and Dr. Dre watched the game together, and Dre wasted no time taking to social media to brag about the Lakers win next to a disappointed Ross. “Lakers baby, that’s what it is!” declared Dre in the clip. Top Dawg also made an appearance in the post, popping in to add, “It’s over, done deal.” Ross maintained a cool demeanor and stayed loyal to his team, smiling and saying, “It’s still Heat gang.”