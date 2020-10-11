Big Sean Shares Video Taking Coronavirus Test After Airing Out Kanye

Big Sean is staying COVID free.

While there is still so much, we don’t know about the COVID-19 virus and how to best end this pandemic, one thing that has become clear over the last several months is that easy and convenient testing is crucial in keeping the spread of the virus under control. For people who are still traveling regularly, getting tested is especially important to ensure that they aren’t unknowingly carrying the virus with them and infecting everyone they come in contact with.

Detroit rapper Big Sean took to his Instagram stories this weekend to share his testing experience with followers, filming himself receiving a nose swab at a drive-through testing location. He captioned his first post, “F**k this sh*t, I’m still Covid free tho Thank you GOD.”

Sean was sure to include footage of the cringe-worthy test from two different angles as a medical professional stuck a large swab up his nasal cavity and quickly retrieved a sample for testing. While many of us have heard about these seemingly painful nose swabs, and perhaps have been deterred from getting tested because of them, the process actually appeared to be quick and easy. Sean did not seem to be in any pain during the swab, and his discomfort lasted for maybe three or four seconds at most.

Back in May, the Detroit rapper was a part of a large effort to raise relief funds for the people of his hometown affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Along with Eminem and Rihanna, Big Sean helped provide over $4 million in relief for the areas of Detroit most impacted by the economic repercussions of the current crisis.

Not only is Sean doing his part to help those less fortunate, but he is also taking the necessary precautions to help slow the spread of the virus as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times.

Big Sean recently aired out Kanye West on Benny The Butcher’s new song “Timeless” which also features Lil Wayne. He called out Ye for signing him to a slave deal and owing him millions of dollars while still owning Sean’s masters.