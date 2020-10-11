Aidonia And His Wife Kimberly Megan Are Couples Goals On Her Birthday Baecation

Aidonia and his beautiful wife, Kimberly Megan, are couples goals.

The dancehall deejay and Megan have been going strong for years despite a few rough patches in their relationship. Aidonia took to his Instagram on Sunday to wish his queen a happy birthday while sharing some glamorous clips from their baecation in Montego Bay this weekend. It Seems the 4th Genna leader didn’t just did a good job planning and executing the perfect getaway for his wifey, but also did an excellent job documenting some candid moments.

In one of the clips shared by Donia, the dancehall deejay who isn’t known for his dancing skills, showcased his footwork while his queen, clad in a tiny bikini, dance with him. “QUEEN DAY [Kimberly Megan],” he wrote in the caption. Kim also shared a few candid photos of the pair together that got fans reveling.

Aidonia, 39, real name Sheldon Lawrence, and Kimberly Megan have been together for over a decade. The couple welcomed their son, King Khalif Lawrence, in January 2013. They got married in September 2016 and have been one of dancehall’s favorite couples since then. “You guys been my fav dancehall couple always me just love unnu together, couples goals,” one female fan wrote.

Aidonia fends off criticisms this year that he fell off by dropping a handful of new singles over the summer months. After dropping off his new single with Govana, “Yeah Man,” in early August, Donia surprised fans with a new music video, “Hey Girl.” Fans can expect more new music as we head into the holiday festive season.