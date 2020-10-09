Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Blast Love & Hip Hop Star Yung Joc For Shading Him Over G Herbo

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are going in on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Young Joc.

Young Joc tried to stir up some drama this morning for reasons nobody can seem to figure out, and now a couple of the people he used to make his random point are quickly shutting him down. It all started when Joc posted an Instagram collage of four different pictures with the caption, “Just remember ppl want what you have…even ya own people.” The bottom two pictures in the post were of Moneybagg Yo with his girlfriend Ari Fletcher next to an older shot of the Memphis rapper and G Herbo. Since Ari is Herbo’s ex, Joc seemed to be trying to imply that Moneybagg set out to steal his homie’s girl.

However, fans of all those accused quickly spoke out to say that Moneybagg Yo and Herbo were never close, and the insinuation doesn’t seem to be based on facts.

Now, Moneybagg and Fletcher themselves have responded to the slight on social media. Delivering a low blow by reminding everyone that Joc was once seen driving for Uber, Ari wrote, “If you used to rap and now if I call a Uber X and you pull up then stay out of rich folks business.” She also commented on the alleged friendship between Moneybagg and Herbo, saying, “They spent more time together when Yosohn was getting dropped off at home than they did in that picture. Please mind yo business. God bless you and your bank account.”

Moneybagg Yo also addressed the issue, although he kept his post short and to the point, writing, “They kno who to target for attention smh don’t even be accurate.” While the assumption that Joc called them out to get his name in the headlines might be accurate, the comments about his finances and side hustles may have been uncalled for. Hopefully, Joc puts more thought into who he holds up as an example when trying to teach life lessons in the future.

