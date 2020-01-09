Moneybagg Yo Speaks Publicly About Relationship With Ari Fletcher For First Time

Moneybagg Yo is officially off the market after weeks of speculation about he and Ari Fletcher.

Fans had believed for some time that the Memphis rapper Monneybagg Yo was in a relationship with Ari Fletcher and now he has put them out of their misery by confirming what’s really going on between the pair. They were first spotted together on the scene in early December, with the model present at Moneybagg’s concert in South Carolina. Since then, the “Word 4 Word” rapper has popped up on Ari’s Insta feed in the form of a tattooed hand with a diamond-encrusted watch and almost as much ice on the pinky finger. Although Ari never confirmed whose hand it was, fans of the hip-hop artist knew their boy when they saw him.

They will be pleased to know, however, that Moneybagg, 28, is now laying his relationship cards out on the table. During an interview at Hot 97, the rapper was asked by host TT Torrez for the lowdown on his current situation with Miss Fletcher, 24. “We rockin’. You know what I’m sayin’? What you see is what you get,” he told her.

Moneybagg emphasized how he wanted to try keep his relationship private this time which makes sense after the publicized dating situations they have both had. The Memphis native is renowned for having dated “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. Their relationship appeared to be an on-off thing until the 24-year-old officially declared her single status in a freestyle rap after the 2019 American Music Awards.

For her own part, Ari’s love life has not been simple. An extremely volatile relationship with her baby daddy, Chicago rapper G-Herbo, included physical violence which led to him being arrested for assault and kidnapping their son.

Moneybagg is hoping for a far simpler relationship this time around, telling Torrez, “Hopefully this situation can just go with the flow.”