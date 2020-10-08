Tory Lanez Officially Charged For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Faces 22 Years In Prison

Tory Lanez has finally been charged for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Months after his arrest for the Hollywood Hills incident, Tory Lanez is now facing a legal battle to prove his innocence and avoid going to prison. The Canadian rapper/singer was slapped with charges on Thursday (October 8) by L.A. County D.A.’s Office. According to TMZ, Lanez was charged with “one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.” The district attorney is also accusing the singer of inflicting great bodily harm to Megan.

This filing of the charges comes two weeks after Tory Lanez released his album, Daystar, in which he proclaimed his innocence and also took some shots at Megan Thee Stallion and some of her supporters. He did got some heavy backlash for the project, but that didn’t stop him from getting out there in the public eye.

For a moment, it seems as if Tory Lanez would escape charges, but the DA has been quietly mulling over the case for the past several weeks and may finally have enough evidence to charge the rapper with more serious charges than the initial possession of a firearm charge.

Urban Islandz previously reported that Megan Thee Stallion went on her Instagram Live to air out Tory Lanez as her shooter. She also shared graphic images of the injuries she sustained to her legs. It’s unclear of Tory’s new album might have motivated the DA to file charges or if any of the content of the project will be used against him in court.

The alleged shooting incident took placed in July in the Hollywood Hills following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion. Sources say Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, who were seeing each other at the time, got into a heated argument, which resulted in her being shot in the leg.

Tory Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison if convicted for the crimes.