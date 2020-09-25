Tory Lanez Drops 17-Track Album “DAYSTAR” Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Dating & Address Shooting

Tory Lanez made good on his promise to speak, but he did in the form of dropping an album.

The 17-track project is titled DAYSTAR and arrives with guest features from Yoko Gold. Notably, there are now big-name artistes on the album, but Tory Lanez managed to drum up a lot of press in the hours leading up to the release on Thursday night when he broke his silence on Twitter. Not only did he apologize to his fans for keeping quiet throughout the ordeal, but he also promised he would say a lot. It turns out that he is only planning to speak through his music. All while keeping quiet, the Canadian singer has been laying down new tracks in the studio, and this is the finished product.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” Tory tweet reads.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested in Los Angeles on July 12 for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both her legs after a heated argument. There were some rumors that Tory and Megan were dating prior to the shooting incident, but neither of them ever confirmed those reports until now.

There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully …. pic.twitter.com/rC7oAotwfR — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020

“Don’t forget you was my b**ch / I held it down and kept it real / I would never paint some fake picture of you just for some mills,” Tory sings while adding, “Look at how you doin’ me / People tryna ruin me / And what’s even worse is I’m still thinking about you and me.”

Tory Lanez is also questioning Megan Thee Stallion’s claims that she was shot several times in her feet. “How the f**k you get shot in your foot? Don’t hit no bones and tendons,” he sings. The singer also referenced Jay-Z in another line and revealed that he lost $10 million over the incident. Perhaps the most telling part of the project was when Lanez denied that he actually harmed Megan. “I would never put you in no danger and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops,” he sings.

There is a lot more about the album to digest. You can go ahead and listen to DAYSTAR below.