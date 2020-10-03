Tyga Shook Fans After Leaking His Gigantic Eggplant On OnlyFans

Tyga leaked his gigantic eggplant on OnlyFans leaving some fans shook and might be giving Safaree a run for his money.

Fans are saying that rapper Tyga, who rightfully sports the moniker T-Raww on Twitter, brought his rod of correction to his OnlyFans account recently when he displayed nudes of his genitalia. The rapper has been known for his more risque musical outputs over the course of his career. It’s hard to forget songs such as “Rack City,” “Make It Nasty,” “Ayy Macarena,” and tracks from his seventh studio album Legendary, which included the booty gyrating single “Taste,” that has been streamed over 1 billion times.

This means that when coronavirus took its toll on the way entertainers made their money on the road, Tyga may not have been too hesitant to find himself on the OnlyFans platform, now known for its wild reputation.

While the UK based platform did not start out as a place for persons to share explicit content for cash, it quickly gained the rep after the deadly COVID-19 forced everyone inside. It also picked up a cool promo from Beyonce while she delivered her verse for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix. Since then, some pretty big names have joined the platform, many of them boasting huge financial returns. So far, the likes of Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, Bella Thorne, and stars from other countries have secured their spots on the platform. “WAP” rapper Cardi B also joined the platform, but she seems to be staying away from anything risque, instead opting to share more details about her personal life.

As for Tyga, he announced his presence on the platform with a video of himself flushed in a pool of women sporting nothing but bikinis. He later upgraded the ratings by sharing shots of naked women, and now he has officially crowned himself as a sexual beast with his latest share. However, some curious onlookers have immediately noticed that the pics seem similar to ones previously leaked. One fan applauded the rapper’s savvy business sense, “Tyga made an onlyfans posting dick pics that already leaked. that’s a buisness man.”

For those who had never gotten a glimpse of what Tyga is packing, the leaked images came as an early Christmas present and you can find them on Twitter. Go ahead and check out just how Twitter is reacting below.

This is how I felt after checking why tyga is trending pic.twitter.com/etNIl3GgVP — Nancy (@nancyxdimas) October 3, 2020

Tyga posting nudes that were leaked to blackmail him on Only fans to scam the scammer that tried to scam him…. pic.twitter.com/lvcZYs85HT — Moe_Unhinged (@PlusSize_Moe) October 3, 2020

If youre wondering why Tyga trending stop pic.twitter.com/V8CqZ7nkSp — TOMMY THE GOAT??? (@JXMEEEEL) October 3, 2020

Sh*t I need to sanitize my eyes? went to see why Tyga is trending next thing I'm seeing a nigga d#*K. pic.twitter.com/5QVrLlNa9E — Male Alpha (@thami_tzz) October 3, 2020