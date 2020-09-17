Tyga Joins OnlyFans With A Legion Of Females

Tyga is now on OnlyFans where he will be putting his playboy lifestyle on display.

Tyga’s reputation as a man of the flesh continues to grow as he announces that he is joining the now popular content subscription service, OnlyFans. Being adaptive in our approach is just one of those things that make us human. Therefore, when the threats of COVID-19 halted everything along the lines of entertainment, persons in that sector quickly got creative and began to share their content virtually. The movement birthed the term “Demon Time” due to the high traffic of risque content that could be found on the platform.

Celebrities quickly caught on to the lucrative nature of the app, and pretty soon, Trina, Bella Thorne, and Cardi B headed the list. The “WAP” singer expressed that she would be sharing exclusive behind the scenes footage as well as juicy content surrounding her former relationship with Offset.

While 30-year-old Tyga did not state the exact type of content that he would be offering, he did caption his video intro as follows: “I got fans, We bout to have fun.” He playfully called on his female fans in his OnlyFans description, “I like you I don’t give af bout yo bf.”

The fun introductory video sees the “Faded” rapper partying with a handful of ladies wearing nothing but their beauty and bikinis. What’s the charge for all the fun Tyga is looking to have? A mere $14.95 a month will get you a “Taste” of the action.

Hopefully, Tyga will see his new business venture being profitable and sustainable enough to carry him through the tough times we are all facing as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Will you be subscribing to his OnlyFans?