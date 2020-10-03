Teejay “Stimulate” The Ladies In Groovy New Dancehall Joint

Teejay drops the visual for his new dancehall joint, “Stimulate.”

Teejay is easily one of the most versatile yet complete artistes to have graced dancehall in the past three years. Aside from his brilliant stage performances, he is able to deliver beautiful melodies no matter what musical mode he is in. In his recent release titled “Stimulate,” Teejay channels his smoother side, possibly calling on his Timoy Jones persona to sing about his sexual experience with a special female. With a groovy easy flowing track from Johnny Wonder & Adde Instrumentals to start with, Teejay lays down his vocals, all while getting cozy with a beautiful female in the music video shot by Shane Creative at Wikid Media.

Teejay has been steadily dropping fresh content over the last couple of months, ensuring he keeps his legion of female fans smiling along his journey. He recently dropped “MOOD” featuring Ishawna then followup up with “Go Dung” on Shab Don’s brand new Different Rankin’ Riddim compilation.

Another cool fact about “Stimulate” is that is was dropped just hours before his October 3 birthday. As a means of celebrating, Teejay will be hosting his birthday party in New Jersey this Sunday. In promotion of the big day, he dropped off a brand new home video of himself on his Instagram page that his female fans are already confessing their love for. “It’s the waistline fah me. ma beg yuh it deh cause mines wah grease,” came one comment.

You can check out the short clip below and bump the track playing in the background before watching the official video for “Stimulate.”