Teejay & Ishawna Trend With Raunchy “MOOD” Visual

Teejay and Ishawna released a new song with a graphic depiction of their bedroom escapades.

The Uptop Boss is showing off his vocals and his moves in a new song and video with dancehall vixen Ishawna. The single titled “MOOD” is a raw, sexual mid-tempo jam that leaves no sexual detail unsaid. Ishawna tells the story of her man from St. James (Teejay’s hometown) that she “zips through the toll” for upon his weekly requests.

In the music video, Teejay and Ishawna enjoy each other’s company at a mansion in the hills surrounded by tall palm trees and gorgeous landscaping. Ishawna, who remains scantily clad for the entirety of the video, has verses that are perhaps even more provocative than Teejay’s.

“Teejay a so yuh did stay? / Yuh b***y mek mi p***y give way / Yuh mek mi shed eye water under yuh saca boy / But this a nuh play play / Yuh have me a weap and a moan a reminisce pon di f**k wah me a loan / Cya sleep cah mi lie dung and a think bout yuh c***y itch up ina jawbone,” Ishawna sings.

“Gyal whine pon di c***y when it go up ina yuh belly yuh fi twerk / Mi mek yuh likkle p***y c*m three time, yeah di f**k did worth it / Cock up yuh ba**y yah / And mek mi slap yuh pon yuh ba**y jaw / Yuh vibrate like Nokia / When juice a run dung pon da c***y yah,” sings Teejay in the hook.

The song was produced by Khalfani Records while the music video was directed and edited by Lagikz. “MOOD” is currently trending at No. 4 on the local YouTube chart. Check out the visuals behind the pornographic melody.