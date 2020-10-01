Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Shows United Front On Daughter Stormi’s First Day Of School

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sent their daughter Stormi Webster off for her first day of school yesterday.

It’s always great to see two parents coming together to celebrate their child, especially in cases where the couple has split, but the co-parenting takes priority. Such seems to be the case for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who reunited to send their daughter Stormi off to her first day of preschool. The former couple announced their split about a year ago, and neither has entered into a new relationship despite rumors constantly circulating regarding their respective love lives. After telling the world that they would be going their sperate ways, they made sure to express their desire to stay friends and maintain a peaceful co-parenting relationship for the good of Stormi.

Taking to Instagram to share a bit of joy with her 200 million followers, Kylie Jenner posted a video of Stormi jumping up and down in excitement while wearing a tiny backpack and chanting, “First day of school!

First day of school!”. Jenner captioned the post, “first day of schooooool” along with a black heart emoji and a pencil and paper emoji. Travis Scott can be seen stepping into the frame of the clip as well, presumably there to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Kylie was sure to specify that Stormi would be attending homeschool, although we’re guessing the cosmetic mogul doesn’t have to deal with the stress of distance-learning that many parents are currently attempting to juggle across America. As a young billionaire, Kylie has surely hired a top-of-the-line preschool teacher to begin Stormi’s education in the comfort of her home. Meanwhile, Kylie has been using her fame and beauty for a good cause by asking her followers to register to vote after luring them in with a sexy bikini photo. Her post brought in an impressive 48,000 new voters, and you can keep those numbers rising by registering to vote here now.