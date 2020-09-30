Nicki Minaj Picked Up 2 Latin Grammy Nods As “Tusa” With Karol G Hits 1 Billion Views

Nicki Minaj reached a new milestone when she picked up two Latin Grammy nods for “Tusa” with Karol G.

The 21st Latin Grammy nominees have finally been revealed, and it seems rapper Nicki Minaj was able to squeeze herself into the mix with “Tusa,” a Karol G single on which she landed a feature last year. While the Latin version of the award show doesn’t usually pull the same level of excitement, it may indeed get a legion of Barbz tuning in to see if Nicki Minaj will finally walk away with a Grammy award. While she has been able to secure a whopping ten nominations throughout her career, the talented Queen has not had the pleasure of securing that much-coveted win.

The major success of “Tusa” has led it to be nominated for both Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. The track is not Nicki’s first stab at the Latin market, since she hopped onto “Krippy Kush” with Farruko and Bad Bunny back in 2017. However, “Tusa” is definitely her biggest hit in the Latin market, with the official video already racking up over 1 Billion views on Youtube.

A few days ago, Karol G celebrated the song reaching 1 Billion views. “Today we’ve reached one billion views on YouTube. The first song of mine to achieve this figure,” said the Colombian artiste. Nicki Minaj now has 5 songs that have surpasses the 1B Youtube mark. The recent nomination has slid Nicki into the history books once again, by making her the first female rapper to be nominated at the Latin Grammys.

2020 has been good for the rapper, with the announcement of her pregnancy, as well as earning her first Billboard Number 1 as a lead artist through her feature of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Trollz.” Nicki’s Barbz are hoping this good fortune will continue through to November 19 when the winners will be revealed.