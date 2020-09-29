Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Tory Lanez Album With Major Flex

Megan Thee Stallion has seemingly reacted to Tory Lanez’s album with a major flex.

It has been a whirlwind type of year for Megan Thee Stallion in more ways than one. On the positive side, she has beaten the odds stacked against her as a female rapper to ultimately dominate Billboard rap charts for a good chunk of the year with her feature assisted singles, “Savage” remix with Beyonce and “WAP” by Cardi B, both holding the number 1 spot. She also secured a recent win at the VMAs in the category of Best Hip Hop Video. Sadly, she has also been including in some truly unsavory statistics by becoming another black woman on the receiving end of a violent attack, surprisingly at the hands of rapper Tory Lanez.

Back in July, reports surfaced that the ‘Hot Girl’ was nursing gunshot wounds after leaving a party with her friend and the “LUV” rapper. She initially remained tightlipped about what exactly took place while they were traveling in their SUV. She subsequently named Lanez as the shooter after mounting pressures from both naysayers and fans. Tory Lanez had also remained quiet during this whole saga, that is, until he dropped off his brand new album Daystar, in which he explains his side of the story. According to the Canadian rapper, he was not the one who actually pulled the trigger, taking things a step further to say that he’s being framed for the crime. On another track, he seemingly confesses his love for Megan Thee Stallion and states that he would love to get her back.

We are unsure if Megan’s new iced out finger jewelry is a direct shot at Tory himself or his supporters, who continue to hurl slanderous comments under her posts. Nonetheless, the bold “F**K You” seems quite fitting for either situation. Along with sporting a truly dolled up look, she also dropped off a simple caption, “mood.”

One thing is certain; the Roc Nation talent seems to be focusing on the positives in her life by hanging with the uplifting individuals such as Mary J. Blige, meanwhile working on her debut studio album.

https://www.hiphoplately.com/megan-thee-stallion-responds-to-tory-lanez-dropping-daystar-album/