DJ Khaled Show Off Gigantic Chain He Got From Drake

Drake gifted DJ Khaled some pricey custom jewelry on the heels of the success of their latest collaboration.

OVO Sound founder Drake has produced several hits with DJ Khaled throughout his career. The rapper and the super producer have each contributed tremendously to each other’s accolades and success. The last time the duo teamed up and created the singles “POPSTAR” and “Greece,” they copped two top ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

Khaled helped Drake earn record-breaking entries on Billboard with the mentioned pair of singles as well. Not only is the Toronto rapper the artist with the most entries and top 40s on the chart, Drizzy now has the most top tens as well. In turn, he helped DJ Khaled earn the bragging rights to yet another Platinum-selling hit. Dating back to “I’m On One” almost ten years ago, Drizzy and Khaled have only ever created hits together.

To commemorate the success of their most recent joints, Drake gifted Khaled a custom-made diamond and gold chain. The producer took to Instagram to share a video saying thanks and showing off the lavish gift. “THANK YOU @champagnepapi for this beautiful gift! Luv forever!” he wrote in the caption. The flashy jewelry, which Khaled noted was very heavy, has Drake’s OVO owl mascot and a lion back to back on top of a large key. Each symbol represents the musicians, as Khaled pointed out in the video he shared explaining the details.

“You know I represent the lion ’cause it’s lion order,” said DJ Khaled. “And you know I got the keys, and you know I rock with the owl. Khaled and Drake, Drake and Khaled, it’s always special when we connect.” He also shared that it’s a replica of the same custom made chain that Drake wears in the music video for POPSTAR, which features Justin Bieber.

DJ Khaled previously announced his impending twelfth studio album Khaled Khaled which is slated to arrive soon and already has a Platinum-certified single. The release date for the project is yet to be announced.