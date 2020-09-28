Denise Bidot Pens Sweet Message For Lil Wayne On His 38th Birthday

Denise Bidot wrote a touching tribute to Lil Wayne as he celebrates his 38th birthday.

Sunday was Lil Wayne’s big 38, and his fans, friends, co-workers, business partners, kids, and most importantly, the leading lady in his life Denise Bidot showed out for him in a major way. Time truly flies when you’re having fun, and boy have Weezy and his queen been enjoying their own company during the quarantine period. They both stole each other’s hearts about five months ago, and they have all been sharing some of their most intimate moments with their fans online.

Bidot’s birthday tribute saw her cuddling up to Lil Wayne while onboard their private jet. Apart from the sweet smiles both lovebirds rocked, the model also had a few kind words to describe just how she felts about the rapper along with describing the lovely journey they are currently on.

“Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than i ever thought possible,” she wrote in the heartfelt caption. She continued by confessing just what the “How To Love” rapper means to her. “You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU.”

While we are unsure of when the photo that was used in the post was taken, we can only assume it was while on their way to their lovely getaway in the Dominican Republic. The New Orleans native showed just how appreciative he was of all the love that was sent his way by capturing a beautiful photo of a beachside sunset, which he captioned with a simple “Thank you!!”

Lil Wayne has a lot to be thankful for, especially with the recent release of the deluxe for his Carter V album.