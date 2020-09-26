Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyer Accused Tory Lanez Team Of Smear Campaign Against Her

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer is accusing Tory Lanez’s team of embarking on a “smear campaign” against her.

Anyone who has been following the story involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion since that fateful night in July when Megan ended up with two bullet wounds can see that the plot is only going to thicken from here. While the events of that evening are still unclear, Thee Stallion came forward long after the incident to name Tory as her shooter, claiming that she avoided accusing him on the night of the attack to protect him and others present from the police.

Tory was suspiciously quiet in response to the allegations, that is, until he dropped an entire album, Daystar, this week containing lyrics that deny any responsibility for the attack.

Now, Megan Thee Stallion’s team is taking the accusations a step further by alleging that Tory and his camp have been attempting to manipulate the media with fake email addresses and inauthentic sources just to make Meg and Roc Nation look bad. According to TMZ, Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, issued a statement saying, “We have been made aware of manipulated text messages and invented email accounts that have been disseminated to the media in a calculated attempt to peddle a false narrative about the events that occurred on July the 12th.”

After being forwarded some of the emails in question, the site reported that a representative for Lanez allegedly posed as a promoter for LIV Nightclub in Miami under a false email and reached out to several media outlets to claim that Roc Nation coerced the club into filing a lawsuit against Tory Lanez after he was involved in a physical altercation there. Roc Nation vehemently denies any involvement in the lawsuit. Another email included a link to a YouTube video of a man who claims to be Tory’s ex-bodyguard praising the singer and saying he had never seen him be violent towards women. A representative for Tory denies any allegations about conducting a smear campaign or sending emails under false accounts.