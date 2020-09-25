Big Sean Confirms Twenty88 Album Sequel With Jhené Aiko Coming Soon

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have some new music on the way.

Four years ago, the pair joined forces under the moniker Twenty88 and released an album under the same name. It was not the first time they had worked together, as they previously collaborated on Big Sean’s tracks “Beware” and “I Know,” but the duo decided that it was time that someone put the nitty-gritty of what relationships are like into lyrics. “Music now doesn’t really cater to the feelings of a real relationship,” the “Happiness Over Everything” singer told Flaunt at the time about why the project was needed in a world of “trapping and bragging.” Almost half a decade later, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are getting back in the studio to do it all again.

Although the couple has collaborated on several songs such as “None of Your Concern” and “Time In” since then, fans have been hoping for the Twenty88’s follow-up that Sean had promised in 2017. It now seems as though their patience and prayers have been answered. During an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, the “Harder Than My Demons” rapper told a fan a fan who asked about part two, “It’s in the works.”

When the artists recorded Twenty88, they claimed to be single and just enjoying each other’s company. As we now know, it was the blossoming of a relationship that is strong to this day — bar their break-up in late 2018, which prompted the Michigan rapper to release the track, “Single Again.” Since their reunion, the couple kept their romance low-key aside from a few IG posts to mark album releases and birthdays. Still, the sequel to Twenty88 could see them sharing details about their 4-year long affair that also included a miscarriage, as “Deep Reverence” disclosed.