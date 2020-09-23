Quavo Reacts To Saweetie Unusual Ramen Noodles & Doritos Combo, “Food On The Way”

Saweetie has her own unique way of eating ramen, but Quavo rather get some takeout.

Ramen is the staple of many a poor college student or perhaps if your feeling too lazy to cook. While Kylie Jenner shared her own ramen recipe in 2016, which included adding butter, garlic powder, and a scrambled egg, Saweetie’s method is next level. Some like it hot, and the “Tap In” rapper is one of them, despite being known as the Icy Girl. In a video which she shared on the ‘gram, Saweetie showed how she puts in Tabasco and chilli powder before straining the noodles and then pouring them into a packet of Cheetos.

“The correct way to eat ramen,” she labeled the clip, adding the caption, “This how you supposed to do it!” It is likely that thousands are going to try making ramen the Saweetie way, but her boyfriend Quavo is not one of them. The Migos rapper took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “I Got food otw you ain gotta do it like that nomo.” Considering that Quavo and Saweetie have been dating for two and a half years, he’s probably had to sample her ramen concoction more than once for dinner.

Aside from their taste differences, the couple seems fairly happy together. Over the Labour Day weekend, they headed to Miami, where they hung out on a yacht overlooking the city’s skyline. Photos of the romantic excursion were posted on IG, including Quavo leaning in for a kiss, and another of him holding his lady on the bow of the boat.

Yesterday, Quavo sent a few threats to DJ Akademiks for trashing his girlfriend and the Migos clan for what he calls them falling off in 2020. Akademiks responded telling the Atlanta rapper that he is ready to pull up for their meeting.